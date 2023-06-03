Man Pulls Out Gun During Altercation With VIO Officers (Video)

A yet-to-be identified Nigerian man has been seen holding out what seems to be a handgun during an altercation with officers of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

In the viral video that has surfaced on social media, the man who donned a native attire was captured holding out his stort gun in attempt to stop the road safety officers from seizing his vehicle.

Although, the reason for stopping the car cannot by the ascertained at the filing of this report, the man, however, resisted arrest as other road users tried to intervene between the disgruntled man and safety officers.

Watch the video below:

Graduate Who Trekked From Makurdi To Honour Tinubu Arrives

Meanwhile, the Benue State University graduate, 30-year-old David Nyor, has trekked from Makurdi to Abuja over four days to celebrate the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

He arrived, weary but determined, at the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress.

Setting off on his journey on the same day Tinubu was sworn in, May 29, Nyor eventually arrived in Abuja on Friday evening.

Looking somewhat dishevelled in a white T-shirt, black joggers, and a black fez cap, he made his way to the nearly deserted party secretariat around 2:30 pm.