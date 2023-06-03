Borno’s Former SSG, Shuwa, Dies Days After Leaving Office

Borno State immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, has died.

Shuwa, who served under Governor Babagana Umara Zulum until May 28, passed away after a brief illness.

Family sources that spoke with Daily Trust confirmed that he died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Shuwa, born in 1958, was a seasoned administrator with an extensive record of work at the state and federal levels. The state government will soon announce his burial arrangements.

In related news, the Delta State government is reportedly planning to establish a special independent security outfit known as “Operation Delta Hawk.”

This comes in response to the growing insecurity in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, disclosed the plans while speaking to journalists in Asaba, indicating that the move is in response to renewed incidents of insecurity in the region.