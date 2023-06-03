10th NASS: Tinubu To Meet PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, Other Opposition Lawmakers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday meet with opposition Senators and House of Representatives members ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the meeting may be centered around the quest to firm up a harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislature and to fine-tune the process of electing the leadership of the National Assembly.

The invitation was signed by Tijanni Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He urged the lawmakers to attend and submit their list for security clearance.

The invitation to the opposition senators and members-elect said President Tinubu would meet with senators by 3 pm and the members of the House of Representatives by 5 pm.

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has anointed Godswill Akpabio (South-South) and Barau Jibrin (Northwest) as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

The party also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (Northwest) and Ben Kalu (Southeast) as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

The National Assembly opposition is made up of the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Social Democratic Party, amongst others.