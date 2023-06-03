“Incident Heartrending” – Tinubu Commiserates With India Over Triple Train Crash

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and people of the Republic of India over a multiple train crash in the country which killed over 280 passengers.

Naija News earlier reported that over 280 people were killed and over 900 others were injured in a fatal crash involving two passenger trains and a goods train in the Indian city of Balasore, in the Eastern state of Odisha, on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday issued by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, President Tinubu described the accident as unfortunate and heartrending.

The Nigerian leader also expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the people, and the families of the people who died in the incident.

Tinubu said: “My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian State of Odisha.

“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.

“I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India, and the families of those trapped in the crash.”