Fuel Subsidy: NLC Writes ASUU, NUPENG, Others To Join Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has written all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for a nationwide strike which would begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a letter signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC asked its affiliates to join the nationwide strike and also mobilise its members for the scheduled industrial action.

The NLC also asked the leadership of the affiliates to ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sectors are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday.

Some of the affiliates include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) among others.

The letter reads, “We bring you greetings from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress. You will recall that arising from the National Executive Council meeting held on 2nd June 2023, it was decided that Congress will embark on a nationwide action and withdrawal of services, against the fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the thirty-six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.

“Please be informed that the nationwide action will commence on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. To this effect, all National Leadership are expected to mobilise their members for the action and ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sector are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday, 7th June 2023. All Presidents and General Secretaries are expected to help ensure the implementation of the decisions of the National Executive Council.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech declared that “fuel subsidy is gone,” a development that led to the hike in the price of petrol across the country.

Following the announcement by the President, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reviewed its pump price for the product from about N185 to over N500.

Although Tinubu’s decision received backing from the NNPCL and the House of Representatives, it has since been resisted by the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The organised labour has asked for a reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy and threatened to protest next Wednesday over the hike in petrol price.