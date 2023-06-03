Fani-Kayode Reacts To Akume’s Appointment As SGF

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu officially appointed Akume as the SGF and the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

The President also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Reacting to Akume’s appointment via his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode prayed to God to lead and guide him in this new role and great national assignment.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also asked God to grant him the wisdom, strength, and courage to assist the President to move the country forward.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my friend and brother Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary of the Federal Government. May God lead and guide you in this new role and great national assignment and may He grant you the wisdom, strength, and courage to assist our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to move our country forward.”