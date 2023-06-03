Court Stops EFCC From Probing Matawalle, Zamfara State’s Accounts

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the accounts of Zamfara State.

According to the court, the anti-graft agency does not have the powers to invite (by letters, telephone calls, or any other means of communication) serving and past officials of the Zamfara State government to explain how the state’s funds are utilised.

Naija News reports that Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu made this known while delivering judgment on a suit instituted by the Zamfara State government and Attorney General of Zamfara State against the EFCC and the Attorney of the Federation.

The court ruled that the power to audit the state’s public accounts is not vested in the 1st defendant (EFCC) or any other authority, person, body, or organisation other than in the Auditor General of Zamfara State.

The court also set aside EFCC’s letter of invitation to past and serving officials of the state government dated September 28, 2021, or any other date, noting that such letter, “being ultra vires the powers of the 1st Defendant”, was null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

These and other orders were made after the court had listened to submissions of the plaintiff’s counsel, Abdulfathu Shehu, and counsel to the defendants, Adebisi Adeniyi and P. A. Attah, in the Writ of Summons suit, dated and filed on November 16, 2021, and marked: FHC/GS/CS/30/2021.

Recall that the EFCC had accused former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, of corrupt practices while in office.