CCB Reveals Buhari’s Assets Days After Leaving Office

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has received the assets declaration forms of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the President submitted the forms to the CCB headquarters in Abuja on Saturday after finishing his eight-year tenure in office

The forms were submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in line with Chapter 6 of the Constitution, and an acknowledgment receipt was issued to the former President.

According to the completed declaration, Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside, and did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank in Kaduna State.

Buhari also did not take any loans and has no liability, while the number of animals on his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.

Tinubu Shuns Rufai, Dambazau, ‘Picks’ Former EFCC Boss As NSA

All is set for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to officially appoint former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA).

It was gathered that Ribadu was picked by the President ahead of two other candidates that were being considered for the top security job.

According to sources, as part of his efforts to fulfill his promise of delivering a “bold, no-nonsense crime prevention reform” to safeguard Nigerians, Tinubu evaluated the three candidates for the NSA position before finally settling for Ribadu who is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s experienced individuals in the field of security and law enforcement.

The Whistler reports that the two other candidates that were also considered are former Minister of Interior and ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), and the current Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The NSA serves as the principal adviser to the President on security matters, coordinating various security agencies, providing intelligence assessments, and formulating policies to address the nation’s security challenges.