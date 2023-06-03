CBN Names Substantive Spokesman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed Dr Isa Abdulmumin as its substantive director, Corporate Communications of the afex bank.

Naija News recalls that Abdulmumin was in February appointed the acting director of the department. He took over from Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who retired after attaining the age of 60.

Until his appointment, Abdulmumin was a deputy director in the Corporate Communications Department.

He has been a dedicated CBN staff member for several years and is reputed to be a hardworking, go-getter, efficient professional and media relations expert.

Dr Abdulmumin’s appointment is coming at a time the bank is driving several initiatives like the redesigned naira notes; the eNaira, as well as the various intervention schemes in its bid to ensure businesses across all the sectors of the economy receive support.

He comes to the job with several years of experience in business reporting and strategic marketing communication, as well as several high-level local and international pieces of training.