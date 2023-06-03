Bala Mohammed Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Naija News reports that Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, disclosed this shortly after a retreat for elected PDP Governors and Members of National Assembly elect.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state emerged the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The retreat held Saturday at the Government House Bauchi.

Mohammed replaced his counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who also attended the PDP retreat.

In his opening remarks at the retreat, the acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, said, “I want to reiterate, on the issue of the National Assembly, we have to know we are an opposition.

“In order to remain relevant, we must work together as one family. That’s the only way you’ll be able to ensure that your relevance is being determined.”

Speaking at the retreat, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, voiced his criticism towards President Bola Tinubu’s approach to fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that President Tinubu announced the end of fuel subsidies in his inaugural address last Monday, continuing a policy first implemented by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

The policy had received initial support from both Tinubu and Atiku.

However, Atiku criticized what some have called a hasty policy decision.

“Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP government initiated the petroleum subsidy removal and I chaired the committee,” Atiku said.

He added that during his tenure, they removed the subsidy in two stages, but only after providing help to those most affected by the change.