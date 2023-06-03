Appointments: Atiku’s Camp Lists The Biggest Test For Tinubu

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has listed the appointments that would test President Bola Tinubu in his four-year tenure.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made the list of appointments on Saturday, 24 hours after President Tinubu made his first set of appointments.

The President officially appointed the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The President also appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff, and a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a tweet on Saturday on his verified Twitter handle, Bwala said Tinubu’s biggest test would be the appointments of five key positions.

He listed the positions as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Minister of Finance and Economy, Minister of Petroleum, the Director Generals of the Department of State Service (DSS), and National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN).

The PDP chieftain said the President must not appoint a politician for any of the roles, or else he will repeat history made by his predecessor.

He wrote: “No 16th biggest test would be the appointment of these;

1. National Security Adviser

2. Minister of the economy

3. Director General of SSS and NIA

4. Minister of Petroleum

5. Central Bank Governor

“HE MUST NOT APPOINT A POLITICIAN OR QUASI POLITICIAN FOR ANY OF THESE ROLES, or else he will repeat history.”