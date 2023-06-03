Atiku Criticizes Tinubu’s Approach To Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has voiced his criticism towards President Bola Tinubu’s approach to fuel subsidy removal.

The former president made his criticism known during a PDP Retreat for elected officials in Bauchi State on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Recall that President Tinubu announced the end of fuel subsidies in his inaugural address last Monday, continuing a policy first implemented by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

The policy had received initial support from both Tinubu and Atiku.

However, speaking at the retreat, Atiku criticized what some have called a hasty policy decision.

“Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP government initiated the petroleum subsidy removal and I chaired the committee,” Atiku said.

He added that during his tenure, they removed the subsidy in two stages, but only after providing help to those most affected by the change.

“We have the experience as a party in government,” he said

“That is what we would have done and not just announced subsidy removal without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily lost.”

In his opening remarks, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Damagum encouraged newly elected lawmakers to act as “one family”.

Damagum said how members navigate the current challenges in the upcoming National Assembly election would significantly impact the PDP’s future progress.

“In order to remain relevant, we must work together as one family,” Damagum said, describing the current period as “very crucial” for the party.