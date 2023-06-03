Asisat Oshoala Missing As FC Barcelona Women Beat Wolfsburg To Win UWCL

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was nowhere to be found as FC Barcelona’s women’s team battled from two goals down to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) on Saturday, June 3.

Ahead of the Champions League final between FC Barcelona women’s team and Germany’s Wolfsburg women’s team, the Spanish club confirmed that Asisat Oshoala would miss the game due to an injury.

Oshoala who has been in outstanding form so far this season with 26 goals in all competitions, five goals in the Champions League, missed the final due to a hamstring injury.

At the beginning of the Champions League match, FC Barcelona showed that they missed the presence of Asisat Oshoala as they struggled to score.

The 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo who replaced the 28-year-old Nigerian striker in Barca’s starting lineup found it difficult to break the strong defense of Wolfsburg.

In the first 45 minutes, the German women club had already scored two goals to make the final more difficult for the Spanish team.

But in the second half, FC Barcelona who have played in four Women’s Champions League finals in the last five seasons were able to bounce back in the second half.

25-year-old Spanish forward, Patri Guijarro scored two goals in two minutes in the second half to bring Barca into the game.

Afterward, FC Barcelona women’s team took control of the tie as they continued to pile the pressure until 29-year-old Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfo scored the winner for Barca in the 70th winner.

After the final whistle, injured Asisat Oshoala joined her team on the pitch to celebrate as FC Barcelona win their second UEFA Women’s Champions League in five seasons.