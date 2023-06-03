Arsenal Star, Bukayo Saka Visits Sanwo-Olu In Lagos [Photos]

Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, on Saturday, visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the State House in Marina.

Speaking during the visit, Sanwo-Olu described Saka as his favourite player and also expressed happiness after receiving an autograph shirt from the Arsenal forward.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also an Arsenal fan, said he is proud of the North London club’s inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team and a young manager.

He added that the determination of the team has motivated many and shown the power of youth, stating that the Lagos state government is committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

He said; “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. @BukayoSaka87. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players. “Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”

Saka arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday alongside popular UK-based Arsenal fan Kelechi Anyikude.

Saka was born to Nigerian parents in Ealing, England, which made him eligible to represent Nigeria’s national team but the winger opted to represent England’s Three Lions instead in international football.

In 2020, speaking to Sky Sports shortly “on the tough“ decision after he pitched his tent with England, the then 18-year-old said, “It’s a tough choice.”

But he added, “I’m happy to have represented England at youth level, but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents. We haven’t been picked by any team, so it’s about staying humble, and when the time comes, we’ll make the decision.”

Saka has made 26 appearances for the England national team, including the 2020 European Championship, where Three Lions reached the final but lost to Italy, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has scored six times for the Three Lions.

In the just-concluded season, Saka played an integral part in Arsenal’s return to Champions League football after they last featured in the elite competition during the 2016/17 season.

He scored 14 league goals and made 11 assists to help the Gunners finish second.