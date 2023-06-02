Why Gbajabiamila Deserves To Be Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deserves to be appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that a report emerged on Thursday that President Tinubu named Gbajabiamila as the new CoS after several hours of meetings and consultations.

The report also claimed that Gbajabimaila was introduced as the COS at a meeting on Thursday between Tinubu and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This report comes three months after the lawmaker had denied speculation that he was lobbying for the position after he won his re-election to the National Assembly.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle 0n Thursday, Fani-Kayode said the Speaker deserves the appointment as a result of his courage, resilience, determination, sense of justice, and commitment

The former minister added that the appointment proves to the world that in this dispensation and under this administration appointments are made based on merit, loyalty, and competence.

Fani-Kayode, therefore, congratulated Gbajabiamila and wished him well in his new assignment, stating that he has no doubt that he will do an excellent job.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my friend and brother of over 40 years, the Hon. Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a well-deserved appointment as Chief of Staff to our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (@officialABAT)

“This appointment proves to the world that in this dispensation and under this administration appointments are made based on merit, loyalty, and competence. The Speaker’s courage, resilience, determination, sense of justice, and commitment are second to none and I am very proud of him.

“I wish him well in his new assignment and I have no doubt that he will do an excellent job. May God continue to bless, guide and protect him. 🙏👏👑👌🇳🇬💥👍❤️💯”

However, the Speaker has declined to confirm the claims that he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Tinubu.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Tinubu, the speaker said those speculating about his appointment should allow the “system to work”.

Gbajabiamila also advised Nigerians to be patient, stressing that the system works in its own way.