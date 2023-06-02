Video: Arsenal Star, Saka Walks The Streets Of Lagos In Broad Daylight, Sparks Reaction

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka on Thursday stirred reactions after he was seen on the street of Lagos in broad daylight during his visit following the end of the 2022/2023 football season for his club.

Recall that, the 21-year-old was welcomed in Nigeria by popular sports blogger and Arsenal FC supporter Kelechi Anyikude aka Kelechi AFC.

Kelechi had shared a video of Saka’s arrival on Instagram saying, “Local man and Bukayo Saka just touched down Lagos, Nigeria. Naija we outside.”

However, in a new video that surfaced the youngster, who recently signed a contract extension tying him to the London club until 2027, was seen in a white native attire walking around a busy Lagos street.

In another video, the Arsenal and England player who helped fund 120 children’s surgical operations in Nigeria, could be seen swamped in admiration by media and staff of the hospital in Lagos.

Naija News understands that the player cooperates with a youth charity BigShoe to play an important role in the medical procedures for children suffering from diseases like inguinal hernias or brain tumors in Nigeria.

Dapo Adesuyi wrote: ‘£100 million asset casually strolling on the streets of Lagos!’

@molusegun13 wrote: ‘Am sure Arsenal will put a Camera on him … Invisible one cos Naija boys dey para …’

Jo Omeiza (The Ohi of Abuja) wrote: ‘The true son of the soil representing and singing another nation anthem pledging allegiance to the white and red flag instead of green white green.

‘Still love him though but u went too far with that title of true son of the soil then who is iwobi?’

Ugochukwu Paul Anumba wrote: ‘Be careful out there, brother, not all of them opening their brown teeth means good for you. I know those witches and wizards from Nigeria, we need you back to safety.’

Amos George wrote: ‘Better keep spare money Things don cost o.’

I am _ samodinho wrote: “£120m asset casually strolling on the streets of lagos.”