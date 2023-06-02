U-20 World Cup: Tinubu Sends Message To Flying Eagles For Securing Quarter-final Ticket

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Flying Eagles for defeating the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Argentina in the ongoing football championship.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian team, on Wednesday, defeated Argentina 2-0 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium to secure a quarter-final slot in the tournament.

Ibrahim Muhammad opened the scoring for Ladan Bosso’s boys in the 61 minutes before Rilwanu Sarki made it 2-0 in the final minute of the match to send the record six-time U-20 world champions packing from the tournament.

The Flying Eagles will clash against South Korea, who defeated Ecuador in the second round of the championship, on Sunday to qualify for the Semi-final.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Thursday, President Tinubu said he is backing the team to win the tournament and urged them to make the country proud.

He wrote: “I congratulate our marvellous Flying Eagles for that sound 2-0 defeat of the host team, Argentina, to secure a quarter-final slot at the U-20 World Cup.

“I’m rooting for you guys, go and make us proud!”

I congratulate our marvellous Flying Eagles for that sound 2-0 defeat of the host team, Argentina, to secure a quarter final slot at the U-20 World Cup. I'm rooting for you guys, go and make us proud! pic.twitter.com/r3Htaj2PNl — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) June 1, 2023

Tinubu To Name Former Benue Governor As SGF

Indications have emerged that President Tinubu is set to name the immediate-past Minister of Special Duties and former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, as the new Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF).

President Tinubu’s decision is to appease the North Central zone ahead of the race for leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Western Post, Tinubu has decided on Senator Akume, his long-time ally, for the top job.

The President, according to available information, is expected to formally announce the appointment of Senator Akume alongside other personal aides between Friday and Monday next week.

Reports emerged yesterday that President Tinubu had appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff to the President.