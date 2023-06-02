Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 2nd June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 2nd June 2023

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive to Service Chiefs, urging them to bolster their collaborative efforts to combat the nation’s insecurity.

This call was made during a meeting with security agency heads on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno addressed the press after the meeting, sharing that the President demanded more frequent consultations among the agencies.

Furthermore, the security chiefs were instructed to devise a strategy for addressing the issue of crude oil theft, reflecting the evolving challenges of our times.

Monguno explained, “The President has made it clear that he expects the security agencies to intensify their efforts. His philosophy emphasizes contemporary security measures that align with current demands.”

President Tinubu asserted his unwillingness to accept declining national fortunes and stressed the importance of a coordinated security approach.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said there is no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Kyari said this on Thursday during a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing the party chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and members of the NWC, the NNPC boss said the removal of fuel subsidy is final, and that there is no going back on the policy.

Kyari argued that the economy of the country can no longer be paying for fuel subsidy, stressing that Nigeria would run into more debts under the prevailing subsidy regime.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied media reports that there is a plan to hold any nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to a hike in the price of petrol.

Naija News reports that the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, made this known in a statement on Thursday signed by the Congress’ Head of Information Unit, Benson Upah.

Ajaero stated that the organized labour has not scheduled a protest for Friday, adding that the union is only holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the subsidy removal.

He said though the NLC was outraged by what it described as a mindless price increase that is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians, the congress is not planning any protest for now.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has postponed a hearing for the third time regarding a petition filed by Peter Gregory Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The case was put on hold due to a mishandled schedule of documents that were supposed to substantiate allegations of malpractices during the February 25 presidential election.

At the resumed proceeding on Thursday, the court found that the documents did not comply with their order. During the submission of documents related to 23 local government areas of Benue, the court found several discrepancies.

Efforts to correct these discrepancies and reschedule the documents were fruitless as the errors seemed insurmountable.

As a last resort, the counsel to Obi and the Labour Party, Chief Emeka Okpoko (SAN), attempted to use documents not originally filed for the hearing. This move was rejected on grounds of illegality.

In the end, the hearing was postponed and the court ordered the legal team to re-submit the document schedule according to the pre-hearing report requirements.

This was the third time Obi’s petition hearing hit a roadblock, causing another delay.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is currently undergoing interrogation at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to sources that spoke with The Cable, the questioning is taking place at the agency’s regional command in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Fayemi is said to have arrived at the EFCC facility around 10 am on Thursday.

Fayemi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the governor of the state from 2018 to 2022. He transferred leadership to Biodun Oyebanji after Oyebanji won the June 2022 governorship election.

Previously, Fayemi had written to the EFCC asking for a delay in his summons due to his involvement in launching two books in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that his role as one of the organizers required his attendance at the event.

Just before May 29, the EFCC announced its intention to scrutinize outgoing governors and other public officials.

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied media reports that he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that a report emerged on Thursday that President Tinubu named Gbajabiamila as the new CoS after several hours of meetings and consultations.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s decision to pick the Speaker was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals and policies.

The report also claimed that Gbajabimaila was introduced as the COS at a meeting on Thursday between Tinubu and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This report comes three months after Gbajabiamila had denied speculation that he was lobbying for the position after he won his re-election to the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Tinubu, the speaker said those speculating his appointment as the chief of staff should allow the “system to work”.

Gbajabiamila, who declined to confirm the claims, also advised Nigerians to be patient, stressing that the system works in its own way.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari has announced that one of Nigeria’s four oil refineries will be fully functional by the end of the year.

This information was shared during his meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Kyari was warmly greeted by the chairman and members of the National Working Committee when he arrived at the party secretariat for the meeting.

Following the meeting, Kyari acknowledged the recent surge in pump prices and its subsequent impact on public transportation fares.

He confirmed that President Bola Tinubu is devising measures to lessen the burden on Nigerian citizens.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar presented his witness before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Abubakar and the PDP are disputing the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election held on February 25.

During the court proceedings, Abubakar’s first witness, retired Capt. Joe Agada, who served as the State Collation Agent of the PDP in Kogi State for the general election, claimed he was compelled to sign the presidential election result by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agada stated that the officials refused to provide him with a copy of the results unless he signed the document.

Under the guidance of Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, the witness asserted that the presidential election result in Kogi State was manipulated.

Agada detailed how he observed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines being tampered with in over 20 polling units he visited.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a media report that it has devalued the naira to N631 per dollar at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window.

In a tweet via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday morning, the apex bank said it did not devalue the Naira, adding that the news was fake.

The tweet reads: “CBN did not devalue the Naira!”

Minutes later, in a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN said the report is the imagination of the newspaper.

The apex bank, therefore, urged the public to ignore the news report in its entirety, as it is speculative and calculated at causing panic in the market.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said governors are critical to the overall success of his administration and the progress of the nation.

In a statement by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, President Tinubu stated the governors are important in the journey to a more prosperous and safe country.

The President asked the governors to use their offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the federal government and governments at the state level.

He stated this in a congratulatory message to Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over their emergence as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Tinubu also congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his Kaduna counterpart, Uba Sani over their elections as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The former Governor of Lagos state called on the new officials to discharge their duties diligently and ensure that they are not found wanting.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.