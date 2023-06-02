Tinubu Meets APC Governors Days After Inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday had a closed-door meeting with Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC).

Naija News reports that the meeting which started at around 11:35 am, was held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The former Governor of Lagos State, who was joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is meeting with the governors for the first time since his inauguration as President on Monday.

Present at the meeting includes Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna); Dikko Radda (Katsina); Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue); Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Umar Bago (Niger); Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Also in the meeting are the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu, and some of his aides.

However, the agenda of the meeting which was unknown, might be connected to the leadership tussle in the National Assembly and other matters concerning the ruling party.

More to come…