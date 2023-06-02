‘They Are Celebrating Exit Of Evil’ – Popular Katsina Politician Knocks Buhari’s Children

Prominent Kastina State politician and Human Rights activist, Mahdi Shehu, has slammed the children of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News recalls that Buhari had earlier this week handed over to the current president Bola Tinubu in a grand ceremony.

Buhari after the handover stormed his home in Daura, Katsina state where he received a rousing welcome from residents.

However, Mahdi Shehu took to his Twitter page to share a video of Buhari’s family members spraying money on praise singers.

He claimed they were spraying dollars but the video shows they were actually spraying the new N1000 notes.

According to Shehu, Buhari’s family members are celebrating the exit of evil and the departure of wickedness.

He wrote: “($) DOLLAR “RAIN” BY PMB’S HOUSE HOLD. Yes,.what you are seeing in this video are PMB’S biological children celebrating the exit of their father and spreading American $ on local singers. Known or unknown to them, they are celebrating the Exit of Evil & the departure of sickness”

Tinubu Inherits 33 Uncompleted Projects From Buhari

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly inherited thirty-three uncompleted projects estimated over N16.29tn from the immediate president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News understands that the uncompleted projects were identified through the national monitoring and evaluation platform known as EYEMARK launched last year.

According to The PUNCH, the monitoring and evaluation platform shows about 33 projects were yet to be completed and the total amount appropriated and dispensed so far.

One such project is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which reportedly costs about N315bn. This 126.6-kilometer road is said to be at 85 percent completion and being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Pls and RCC.

Another project is the Bodo-Bonny Road, estimated to cost about N200bn. The 37.9km road being handled by Julius Berger is put at 75 percent completion.