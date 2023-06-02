Subsidy Removal: NLC Holds NEC Meeting

The Nigeria Labour Congress has started an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting concerning the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Naija News gathered that the Labour Union commenced the NEC meeting a few minutes past 12 pm, and in attendance were executive members of the affiliate unions of the congress.

The NLC had kicked against the removal of the fuel subsidy announced by President Bola Tinubu on Monday when he was inaugurated.

The Congress had maintained that the President can not unilaterally take such a decision on a critical issue like that.

The Labour Union also knocked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the upward review of pump prices petrol on Wednesday.

The organised labour comprising Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress described the move by Tinubu and the NNPCL as a “joke taken too far.”

However, the NLC, after the meeting is expected to inform the public of its final decision following the meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government which ended in deadlock.

Meanwhile, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari has said there is no going back on the President’s declaration because subsidising fuel is no longer sustainable.

Kyari had also made it clear that local production of fuel would not bring the price of petrol down.