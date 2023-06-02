Strike: This Might Be Seen As A Pro-Peter-Obi Stance – Reno Omokri Sends Message To NLC

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declaration of an impending strike.

Naija News recalls that NLC had on Friday announced that a nationwide strike would begin from Wednesday next week.

The union discloses the development during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in the Federal Capital territory, Abuja.

Reacting to the situation via his Twitter account, Omokri called on the NLC to be objective.

He argued that some might see their call for a strike as pro-Peter Obi stance.

Omokri said, “The Nigerian Labour Congress should be objective. Their support for Peter Obi during the #NigerianElections2023 and the power struggle in the Labour Party between Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa may have seriously eroded their political neutrality.

“And after being partisan during the election, their call for strike action over the patriotic removal of fuel subsidy may be seen by some Nigerians as a pro-Peter Obi stance.

“As such, I call on the NLC to reconsider their decision to call a national strike. It is too early in the day. Nigeria is still in transition. Such an action might play into the hands of those saying ‘democracy is dead in Nigeria’ and put democracy in danger.”