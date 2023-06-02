Connect with us

See Top 30 Most Valuable Football Clubs In The World 2023

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid top Forbes’ list of the most valuable football clubs in the world for the 2022-2023 season.

The American business magazine says Real Madrid have a market value of $6.07 billion which is more than any other club in the 2022-2023 season.

Real Madrid, a 14-time winner of the Champions League, is ranked above Manchester City and PSG, two clubs owned by oil-rich Qatar.

Six of the top 10 teams are Premier League teams, while seven of the top 30 clubs are from Major League Soccer.

Real Madrid and their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, are the only Spanish football clubs to make the top 10. This illustrates how financially dominating the two rivals are in La Liga.

The only club that managed to make the top 30 most valuable football clubs list from Spain is Atletico Madrid, which are ranked 13th, with a market value of $1.54 billion.


Even though Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League in the last six seasons and backed by Arab billionaires, they are still ranked 5th most valuable football club in the world.

Forbes List of Top 30 Most Valuable football Clubs

  1. Real Madrid (Spain) – $6.07 billion
  2. Manchester United (England) – $6 billion
  3. Barcelona (Spain) – $5.51 billion
  4. Liverpool (England) – $5.29 billion
  5. Manchester City (England) – $4.99 billion
  6. Bayern Munich (Germany) – $4.86 billion
  7. PSG (France) – $4.21 billion
  8. Chelsea (England) – $3.1 billion
  9. Tottenham Hotspur (England) – $2.8 billion
  10. Arsenal (England) – $2.26 billion
  11. Juventus (Italy) – $2.21 billion
  12. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – $1.93 billion
  13. Atletico Madrid (Spain) – $1.54 billion
  14. AC Milan (Italy) – $1.4 billion
  15. West Ham United (England) – $1.08 billion
  16. Inter Milan (Italy) – $1.03 billion
  17. LAFC (MLS) – $1 billion
  18. LA Galaxy (MLS) – $925 million
  19. Atlanta United FC (MLS) – $850 million
  20. Crystal Palace (England) – $806 million
  21. New York City FC (MLS) – $800 million
  22. Newcastle United (England) – $794 million
  23. Leicester City (England) – $781 million
  24. Aston Villa (England) – $756 million
  25. Everton (England) – $744 million
  26. Lyon (France) – $734 million
  27. AS Roma (Italy) – $724 million
  28. DC United (MLS) – $700 million
  29. Toronto FC (MLS) – $690 million
  30. Austin FC (MLS) – $680 million
