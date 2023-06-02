See Top 30 Most Valuable Football Clubs In The World 2023

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid top Forbes’ list of the most valuable football clubs in the world for the 2022-2023 season.

The American business magazine says Real Madrid have a market value of $6.07 billion which is more than any other club in the 2022-2023 season.

Real Madrid, a 14-time winner of the Champions League, is ranked above Manchester City and PSG, two clubs owned by oil-rich Qatar.

Six of the top 10 teams are Premier League teams, while seven of the top 30 clubs are from Major League Soccer.

Real Madrid and their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, are the only Spanish football clubs to make the top 10. This illustrates how financially dominating the two rivals are in La Liga.

The only club that managed to make the top 30 most valuable football clubs list from Spain is Atletico Madrid, which are ranked 13th, with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Even though Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League in the last six seasons and backed by Arab billionaires, they are still ranked 5th most valuable football club in the world.

Forbes List of Top 30 Most Valuable football Clubs