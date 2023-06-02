Regina Daniels Reacts As Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Alleged Secret Marriage To Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has reacted to her colleague Yvonne Jegede’s response to viral reports alleging that she had a secret wedding with Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko.

Naija News reports a blogger on Friday alleged that Yvonne deleted all photos from her page after the wedding to Ned Nwoko adding that the actress had also undergone Brizillian Butt Surgery.

Reacting to the allegations, Yvonne Jegede, questioned the audacity of the blogger in peddling falsehoods about her and also involving her son.

She further warned people against believing everything they see or read online.

She wrote: “When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet.

“Often times, they heard it from an idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post. How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie so confidently?

“How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs? This funny post is evil and false in every intent.

“I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything??? 🤷🏽‍♀️

“The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap”

Apparently amused by the blogger’s allegation, Regina reacted in the comment section of her colleague’s post. She said, “My queen oooo.”