Phyna Reveals Best Thing That Has Happened To Her On 26th Birthday

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has shared stunning photos to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in a post via Instagram declared that her crown is in her heart not her head and it is a reflection of how people around her feel.

Speaking on the best thing that has happened to her, Phyna said her growth with God.

She wrote: “My crown isn’t as a result of what I have, or who I’m, it’s a mirror reflection of how I make people around me feel.

“My crown is in my heart, not on my head.

“Dreams coming through 😊 and my growth with God is one of the best things that has happened.

“My crown is confidence and it can’t fall off. 26 & sassy”

Man Wishes BBNaija Star, Phyna Death

Meanwhile, Phyna recently shared a scary message from an unknown man.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in the social media post disclosed that it is one of the numerous messages she receives from people.

In the message, the man identified as Charles Bright expressed excitement that Phyna was admitted to the hospital and also wished that she dies.

The BBNaija star said she has been discharged from the hospital and she didn’t die, adding that God will continue to disappoint those against her.