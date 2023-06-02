Pep Guardiola Reveals Concerns Ahead Of Man City Vs United FA Cup Final

The head coach of Manchester City Pep Guardiola has cautioned his players that Manchester United can dash their chances of winning the treble.

When they travel to Wembley on Saturday, June 3, City will try to finish the second phase of their illustrious quest to win the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in the same season.

After his club won the Premier League with three games remaining for the fifth time in six seasons, Guardiola decided to rest key players and alter his game strategy for the season’s last two games.

At 3 PM WAT on Saturday, City will compete against United in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final. On June 10, City will then fly to Istanbul to compete against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

But Pep Guardiola wants to focus on Manchester City this weekend as his team attempt to replicate Manchester United’s historic treble success in 1999.

In the Champions League final, Inter Milan, who are currently third in the Serie A, are expected to be underdogs against City.

While Ten Hag’s club has the potential to threaten City even when they are not at their best, Guardiola is well aware that United will present a more difficult test than Inter.

Ahead of the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola said he is still bothered by City’s 2-1 defeat to United in January at Old Trafford and United’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

“I am more focused on United right now. I saw their game against Chelsea. I was really impressed, and I have started to review a little bit of what they did to us in the game at Old Trafford,” Guardiola said.

“As in the past, we have to be careful. I would be careful anyway, but after Thursday and their games recently, we are going to prepare the best we can.”