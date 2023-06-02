Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Latest Appointment Of Akume, Gbajabiamila

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has applauded President Bola Tinubu following his latest appointment.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

He also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, and the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointments were made known in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’.

Reacting via his social media page, Reno Omokri expressed satisfaction with how Tinubu balanced the two appointments between a Christian and a Muslim.

According to him, both Akume and Gbajabiamila have the necessary educational qualifications and political experience for the positions.

He said, “I like how President Bola Tinubu balanced the two most important appointments in his government between Christians and Muslims, naming George Akume, a Christian Middle-Belter, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, a Muslim Southwesterner, as his Chief of Staff.

“Both men have the necessary educational qualifications and political experience for the positions they are to fill. Round pegs in round holes

“So far, he is keeping his promise of not Islamising his administration. So far, so good. If he derails, we will give details.

“We will still meet you in court, where I hope our petition to unseat you succeeds. But for now, well done!”