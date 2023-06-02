Ohanaeze Tables 13 Demands Before Bola Tinubu [Full List]

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has tabled 13 demands before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he assumes office.

The group’s demand was disclosed by Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

Speaking to Daily Post, Isiguzoro said Tinubu should allow Igbos to benefit from his economic policies, urging the president to ensure the railway line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri works.

He said: “The free market trade and postulations show that Igbos who are majorly traders will benefit from his economic policies.

“What Ndigbos expect at this moment is in the area of transport, he should look at the rail lines that go from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“He should look at the seaports and ensure no economic leakages.

“Tinubu should go for well-tested technocrats not corrupt politicians, and he must ensure that those who will form the next government are not those who put Nigeria into this mess.

“Tinubu should not recycle old politicians based on party affiliation.

“The government of national unity is an antidote to those challenging his electoral victory in court.

“He should go beyond APC and bring in technocrats from PDP, LP, and NNPP.

“Tinubu must ensure that there is no Islamization agenda in his government. Nigerians are afraid because of the possibility of having a president and vice who are Muslims and probably having a Senate President and Speaker who might be Muslims.

“This is why we are saying Akpabio might likely succeed as the Senate President. We know his track record of achievements as an uncommon governor. Irrespective of all the allegations, Akpabio stands as a better choice to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Ndigbo is interested in the economic aspect of his administration, and we will continue to support him like we did when he was governor of Lagos State.

“He should look into the things that have gone bad in Nigeria and ensure that all the political prisoners, including Nnamdi Kanu are released.

“Tinubu should ensure that all his appointments reflects federal character, and ensure merit is the watch word for all his appointments.

“Tinubu should know that with Ndigbo beside his government, the sky will be his starting limit.”