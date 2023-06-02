Odion Ighalo Leaves Al Hilal After Two Successful Seasons

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo will leave Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal when his contract expires on June 30, 2023, according to a statement from the club.

Odion Ighalo joined Al Hilal from another Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab for a transfer fee worth €2.90 million on January 29, 2022.

Since he arrived at the Saudi Arabian club, the 33-year-old former Manchester United striker has been in outstanding form.

In the just concluded Saudi Pro League 2022-2022 season, Ighalo scored a whopping 19 goals and provided two assists in 27 games as he ended the season as the league’s highest goalscorer.

The prolific veteran striker played a total of 34 games in all competitions this season in which he scored 21 goals and provided three assists.

In his first season at Al Hilal, Odion Ighalo helped the Saudi Pro League club to win the league title with 24 goals in 31 games. But he helped the team to win the Kings’ Cup.

While announcing Ighalo’s exit from the club, Al Hilal tweeted: “Thanks @ighalojude. Wishing you good luck and success.”

Ighalo has also reacted to the development as he posted an Instagram story on Thursday with a picture of himself and the two titles he helped the club to win in the last two seasons with a “Thank You” tag. It is now left to see what his next move would be.