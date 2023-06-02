Nothing Personal, I’d Work With Tinubu – Bode George

A former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has said his usual disagreement with President Bola Tinubu is nothing personal, adding that he is open to working with the former Lagos State Governor.

Recall that George has always been at loggerheads with Tinubu over the control of Lagos State. The PDP chieftain had also said he would go into exile if Tinubu emerged president of Nigeria.

According to Leadership, Bode George told journalists at his Ikoyi office in Lagos that there is nothing personal behind his opposition to Tinubu’s presidency.

The PDP chieftain stated that he is ready to work with him for the nation’s interest.

He said: “If he comes and says, look, what do you feel about this, what do you feel about that, let’s work together in the interest of this country, why would I refuse? This nation also trained me.

“The military trained me. There is no part of the world that I have not been to, training and doing exercises. This country trained us. So, we must be able to put something back to the system that would also positively impact on the younger ones, to put a smile on their faces.’’

On the crisis rocking the PDP, George revealed that the disagreements on the principle of zoning during the campaign for the presidency “landed the party in a deck.”

“They divided Nigeria into six geo-political zones and sought out six top positions in Nigeria, to which each zone will go home with one position or the other.

“After eight years, all the positions in the north will come to the south so that the issue of the majority perpetually getting the goodies and the minority just being onlookers will be resolved.

“I have not seen any better system. Remember when APC first came, they said ‘we don’t believe in zoning, what nonsense, we are not going to do zoning.

“What did they do at the end? Where was Buhari from, where was Osinbajo from? Where was the speaker from? Where was the senate president from?

“That was the major problem the PDP discountenanced and landed us in the deck because the national chairman emerged from the same north where the presidential candidate of the party also came from.

“When we tried to point out to them that the south-west had been left behind and not included in their calculation, they said we should come back after the elections. Then we said okay, we would also see after the elections. Now, we have seen the consequence,” he said.