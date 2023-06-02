No Nigerian President Will Be Able To Provide You With 24hrs Electricity – Reno Omokri

Political analyst and media personality, Reno Omokri has stated that it would be an impossible feat for any Nigerian president to provide 24 hours electricity for the country.

According to the former presidential aide, the job can only be achieved by the private sector.

Omokri urged the citizenry to support the removal of subsidies and the complete privatization of the power sector.

He argued that the government should not be involved in any form of business.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “No matter who won the #NigerianElections2023, no President can give Nigeria 24 hours of uninterrupted power. Why? Because that is not a job for the government. Only the private sector can achieve that. As Nigerians, we must support fuel subsidy removal AND the complete privatization of the power sector. Even the Nigerian Railway Corporation should be sold. And ALL our airports.

“Government has no business being in business. Whether it is the business of oil and gas, power, aviation, ports or railways

“We must wean ourselves off this military command system where everything is controlled from Dodan Barracks or Aso Rock. If we don’t, we will never fully enter the Twenty-First Century.”