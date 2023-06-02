Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 2nd June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N742 and sell at N745 on 1st June, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Director-General, Michael Ohiani, has claimed that the commission attracted private capital investment of almost N11tn through the franchise of various infrastructural projects across the country.

While highlighting key achievements of the agency since its creation in 2010 on Monday in Abuja, Ohiani said at least 94 approvals worth almost N9tn were granted in the last eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the DG, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) contribute to infrastructure development by bringing private sector investment, thus bridging the gap between the private sector and the government.

“From the inception of ICRC in 2010 to date, following our regulatory guidance in line with extant rules and subsequent issuance of Full Business Case compliance certificates, a total of 103 PPP projects have been approved by the Federal Executive Council. These projects have brought in private capital investment of almost N11tn.

“Out of the 103 projects, 94 approvals worth almost N9tn were granted in the last 8 years under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In line with the ICRC Act, 2005; the Commission published in 2022 a list of 53 eligible PPP projects worth $23bn in the pipelines of projects, the sequel to their certification as both viable and bankable to be undertaken using PPPs. In addition, the commission has issued Outline Business Case compliance certificates for 174 projects to proceed with procurement,” Ohiani said.