May The World See And Experience Your Talent – Bisola Showers Prayer On Kehinde Bankole

The popular Nigerian actress, Aiyeola Bisola, better known as Bisola has showered prayers on her colleague Kehinde Bankole.

Bisola prayed for her colleague after taking to her Instagram to post a movie featuring Bankole, stating she is in awe of the movie star.

She complimented Bankole acting skills, adding that the actress is a good performer.

She said “This is A KENNY BANKS appreciation post @kehindebankole May your light never dim, May the whole world see and experience your talent, May you be Alive to enjoy and receive all your flowers.

“You are a Great Performer and there is no time I have watched you be it far or near that I am not in Awe of your talent. God bless you Kenny. Aunty B @biodunstephen oil Dey your head keep giving us more and more.

“La Familiaaaaaa go and watch “SISTA” on @primevideonaija.”

Recall that Toyin Abraham also recently showered praises on Kehinde Bankole.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham said she was super proud of Kehinde and eagerly waiting for the world to see the magic she was about to create.

Toyin Abraham wrote: “Ore mi @_kehindebankole I’m super proud of you and I can’t wait for the world to see the magic you are about to create. Much love from me my darling Ejire, my powerful actress, my sis labake.”