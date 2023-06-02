Man Who Sedated, Raped Daughter Nabbed

A 33-year-old father Danladi Ibrahim has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter after hypnotizing her with a drink mixed with lemon at Nasaru village, Ningi local government Area of Bauchi state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, SP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil, stated that the suspect was arrested on Friday after one Abubakar Garba Yahu reported the matter to the police.

The police PPRO said: “On the 25 May 2023 one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ninigi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi. On the same date at about 1141hrs, one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 years of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully gave a lemon drink to his daughter, one Nadiya (not real name) aged 10 years old, suspected to be mixed with intoxicant which led her to an unconscious condition.

“He forcefully had carnal knowledge of her therein,, as a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private parts and was bleeding.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victim to the General Hospital Ningi for immediate medical attention and later referred the victim to the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, (NOFIC) Ningi, Ningi GA, Bauchi State, thereafter referred her to the Federal Medical Centre 9FMC) Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State for further medical attention.”

The PPRO said that the police would get to the root of the matter and ensure that the suspect is bought to book to serve as a deterrence.

Wakil noted that the suspect, during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to having committed the crime.