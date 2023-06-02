Keyamo Reacts As Bode George Promises To Work With Tinubu

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the statement by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, that he is open to working with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that George, while speaking with journalists at his Ikoyi office in Lagos on Thursday, said his usual disagreement with the former Governor of Lagos State is nothing personal.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, a long-standing adversary of Tinubu, said he will work with the current administration if invited to contribute his quota to nation-building.

He said: “If he comes and says look, what do you feel about this, what do you feel about that, let’s work together in the interest of this country, why would I refuse? This nation also trained me.

“The military trained me. There is no part of the world that I have not been to, training and doing exercises. This country trained us. So, we must be able to put something back to the system that would also positively impact on the younger ones, to put a smile on their faces.’’

Reacting via a post on his Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo insinuated that Nigerians should pick their pen and start ticking those who worked against Tinubu during the campaign.

He wrote: “Pick your pen and start ticking👇👇

“I Will Work For Tinubu If He Invited Me, Says Bode George.”