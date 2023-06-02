Kaduna: Gov Sani Meets Security Chiefs Over Insecurity

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has met with heads of security agencies in the state for crucial talks on a series of attacks and killings of innocent citizens in Kaduna, Naija News reports.

A statement signed and issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, quoted the state leader as saying he would provide all necessary logistics to security agencies to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Sani expressed concerns over recurrent attacks in the state and reiterates that safety and security were the major focus of his administration’s seven-point agenda.

He urged heads of security agencies to facilitate or organise an all-inclusive security summit with a view to promoting community engagement and the creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security.

On their part, the heads of security agencies assured the governor of their total commitment to the restoration of peace in troubled areas, particularly the eight frontline local government areas and beyond.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has berated former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, accusing him of doing nothing to make the country better during his eight years in office.

Sowore alleged that Osinbajo and his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari only worked as a tag team to destroy Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday where he shared a video of Osinbajo’s flight after departing Abuja on Monday following the handover ceremony to a new government, Omokri knocked the former Vice President, describing him as a failure.

He wrote: “Failure Par Excellence! The end of an error! @ProfOsinbajo returned back from Abuja having done absolutely nothing to make Nigeria better than he met it!

@ProfOsinbajo and @MBuhari destroyed Nigeria as a tag team. As my secondary school Principal used to say: “Bose Lo, Lose Bo!” (BL,LB) -(He went Empty Handed and returned Empty Handed).”