In 72 Hours Tinubu Has Made Three Decisions That Has Changed The Trajectory Of Nigeria – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adamu Garba has stated that President Bola Tinubu successfully changed the trajectory of leadership in the space of three days after assuming office

Speaking on Thursday via a post on Twitter, the APC stalwart argued that Tinubu has been able to order the enforcement of removal of fuel subsidy.

He also listed the President’s riot act to the service chiefs as a game changer.

Garba also noted that the President had successfully ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to get rid of the multiple exchange rate by implementing a unified one.

He wrote, “In just 72 hours President Bola Tinubu changed the trajectory of Nigerian leadership.

“First: He ordered the enforcement of removal of cancerous fuel subsidies.

“Second: He ordered CBN to expunge the rent-seeking multiple exchange rates by implementing a unified one.

“Third: He read a riot act to the Service Chiefs and took charge of the command with a new approach.

If you are yet to believe that we are comfortably on the right track with the Tinubu administration, then have a very long night sleep.”