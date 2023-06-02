‘If You Don’t Unfollow Me, You’re Foolish’ – Okey Bakassi Blows Hot

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Okey Bakassi, has slammed a fan who dragged ethnicity into his social media post.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to his Instagram page to share a video showing the ariel view of some locations in Abuja saying everyone knows the people that built it.

He wrote: This is Abuja, and we know the people that built it…”.e get why “

Reacting to the post, a fan with the handle bowest_official questioned Okey Bakassi on what he wanted to achieve with the post.

According to him, the comedian was passing a wrong message that can bring disputes between ethnic groups.

He wrote: “Una with evil mindset.. shame on you all… What’s the statement and the post for??? It’s a shame on your person for the wrong message you are trying to pass that can bring disputes between ethnics …. Unfollowing you asap… We can’t achieve one Nigeria with this of mindset”

Displeased with the comment, the actor blasted the fan saying he lacks a sense of humour.

He: “if you don’t unfollow me, you’re foolish. I don’t need people who reason like you following me. You lack a sense of humour. Why drag ethnicity into this space, you bigot”