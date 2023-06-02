I Was Confused With What I Saw – Judy Austin Narrates Dream To Yul Edochie (Video)

Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Judy Austin has opened up to her husband, Yul Edochie about a dream she had that confused her.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Austin disclosed that she dreamt she was the president of America.

Narrating the dream during a car ride with Edochie, the thespian stated that she saw herself stepping out of the United States of America‘s presidential jet, the Airforce One while an entourage of dignitaries welcomed her.

Austin noted that she was surprised about the dream as she is not an American citizen and it did not make any sense to her.

In her words; “In this dream baby, I had a dream I was coming down from, What do you call the name of the president’s jet .. Airforce one! I was coming down from Airforce One with dignitaries greeting me standing there.

“I’m like, I don’t understand what is happening. I was even confused in the dream too. I don’t understand it. Why will I be having a dream where I am president to the Americans.”

However, her husband noted that anything is possible if one can dream it.

He, stated that she might not be president of America but of Nigeria.

Edochie opined that a dream is the beginning of reality and that his wife can simply work towards making the dream a reality.

He said, “Once you can dream anything, it’s possible; you can achieve it.”

“But I am not an American citizen na,” Judy stated.

“Maybe the president of Nigeria. It’s possible; Once you can dream it, it’s possible.”

Watch the video below,