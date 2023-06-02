I Was Blamed Despite Being A Victim – Toke Makinwa Discloss How Her Divorce Affected Her

Nollywood actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared personal details on how she conducted herself during her divorce saga.

According to the thespian, people constantly criticized her after her marriage to her ex-husband, Maje Ayida crash in 2015.

She explained that people came up with different versions of what they thought her marriage was.

The actress stated this on the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments.

Naija News recalls that Makinwa separated from Ayida in 2015 after she allegedly discovered that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

The thespian said she was traumatized because she was the victim and she was the one who was still blamed for their divorce.

She said, “I woke up being talked about on radio, television. People had different versions of what they thought my marriage was, how they thought my marriage was, and possibly what they thought would had led to where we have gotten to.

“I don’t think there is any news in the Nigerian space that has been that chaotic.

“I was trending nonstop on Twitter with people saying the most horrible. I mean, I couldn’t even stop it because it was like, how am I being blamed for a situation that happened to me?”