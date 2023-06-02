‘I Should Be Allowed To Enjoy My Role’ – Bode George Speaks About Working Full Time With Tinubu’s Govt

A Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said Nigerians should allow him to enjoy his role as a patriot and advisor on good governance.

Naija News understands that the PDP chieftain has denied purported reports about his alleged political appointment with the Bola Tinubu administration.

According to him, the news is a “sheer fallacy and bundle of untruth,” and more so, he’s too old for any full-time work much less applying for a position from the opposition party.

George, who was reported to have said he would not hesitate to work with Tinubu if he is approached said no one should use his name to gain popularity.

The elder statesman told pressmen in Lagos that “Whoever is behind such a story that I have accepted a job from the Federal Government is being clever by half and economical with the truth.

“At nearly eight decades on mother earth, I should be allowed to enjoy my role as a patriot and advisor on good governance. Nobody should bandy my name to earn cheap popularity in the Press.

“My prayer is for greater benefit for the greater majority of Nigerians. I hate to see my fellow countrymen and women suffer. Welfare and security of the citizenry should be the top priority of any government.

”I am not available for any job, and those pushing for one for me, should count old me out of their desire. “