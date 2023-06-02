Gbajabiamila Reacts To His Appointment As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to his appointment as the Chief Of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that in a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Tinubu confirmed the appointment of the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

Following the appointment, Gbajabiamila on Friday released a statement via his Twitter account where he appreciated the President for the opportunity to serve and also promised to do his best.

He revealed in the post as well that his resumption date is June 14, 2023.

“Thank you Mr. President @officialABAT for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter,” Gbajabiamila posted.