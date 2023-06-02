Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Reveals Plan For Minimum Wage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a meeting held in Abuja on Friday, stated that the enhancement of living conditions for Nigerians is at the forefront of his administration’s agenda.

The President committed to crafting policies more targeted towards people and affirmed that the national minimum wage requires a review in order to reflect present realities.

In his discussion with members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Tinubu suggested that both national and sub-national governments need to collaboratively address the issue of minimum wage, which he said already demands some “soul searching”.

In a statement provided by State House Information Director Abiodun Oladunjoye, the President urged the governors to take advantage of their positions to positively impact their constituents’ lives.

He also voiced his commitment to work for the benefit of Nigerians.

Tinubu said, “This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu.”

The President said that the multiple exchange rates will be streamlined, noting that governance was a continuum.

He added, “I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. This is the first time you entered the Council Chambers, and it is my first time too for a meeting.

“As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves.”

He recognized the advantageous position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly and various Houses of Assembly, which he believed would aid the development of policies for the benefit of the economy and citizens.

The President assured the governors of his willingness to entertain issues, deliberate, and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing the country, including security.

He promised to maintain an open-door policy, stressing his readiness to work and listen at all times.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima called on the governors to support the President in addressing the issues affecting the economy, such as oil subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

He encouraged the governors to remain firm despite opposition to subsidy removal, pointing out that its removal will free up resources for the development of their states.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State also pledged the Progressive Governors’ support to the President, affirming their belief in his good intentions for the economy.