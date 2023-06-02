EFCC Chairman, Bawa Wins SERVICOM Award

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, bagged an award of distinction and quality service from Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM).

Bawa was said to have earned the award for his dedication and support in achieving SERVICOM’s vision and mission.

In her remark during the presentation of the award to the anti-graft agency chairman, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, advocated for policies to be implemented to ensure ordinary Nigerians feel the impact of good governance and citizens are better served while engaging participants on the need for synergy in realizing the dream of good governance at the forum.

She made the remark at a one-day stakeholders forum for Directors of Reforms, Nodal Officers, Public Relations Officers and CSOs aimed at sustaining service delivery enlightenment campaigns on the damaging effects of service failures, commending the EFCC for raising the bar in strengthening the service delivery campaign.

Naija News understands that the award given to the EFCC Chairman is the latest by SERVICOM, which had last year recognized the EFCC as the best parastatal in service delivery in Nigeria, while Bawa was equally honoured as the second best Chief Executive for his commitment to improved and customer-focused service delivery.

Other Ministries, Departments and agencies recognized at the forum included the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)