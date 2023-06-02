Ebenezer Obey Storms Burial Of Ogun Socialite, Sodunke

Veteran Nigerian musician and gospel singer, Ebenezer Obey attended the burial of Ogun-based socialite Afolabi Sodunke, popularly called Afo Guarantor, in Abeokuta.

The 81-year-old while speaking at the burial said Sodunke was very caring and full of love when he was alive. He said the businessman always called to check up on him when he had a surgery outside the country.

Obey was the socialite’s favourite musician.

Sodunke was born on June 2, 1956 at Iporo Ake Abeokuta, to the family of Julius Sodunke (Ntoye of Ijemo) and Nusirat Morin of Morin’s compound, Ago-Oko in Abeokuta.

He told City People in 2019 that his mother was the reason he moved to the south after initial transfer to Kaduna in 1977 to head the northern office as an auditor (auditing for Nigeria Railway, Nigeria Airways, Chad Basin Authority, Federal Housing Authority and Bacita Sugar Company).

“Due to much pressure from my mum who compelled me to move to the south, I came to Lagos and got employed at Mobal/Jimsol Nigeria Limited, Lagos worked for a year as their internal auditor,” he said.

Sodunke was the chairman/CEO of the following companies: Vas-sod Construction Nig Ltd, Vas-sod Oil & Gas International Ltd, Vas-sod Bottling Ltd, Vas-sod Property Ltd, Chairman, Igbesa Business School, Primefort Business School, Primefort Acedemy.

Sodunke is survived by his wife Abiola Sodunke (nee Olukotun), children and grandchildren.