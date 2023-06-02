Details Of What EFCC Boss Discussed With Tinubu Emerges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has shed more light on the recent meeting between its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the EFCC boss held a closed-door meeting with the President on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting when he was pressed by journalists, Bawa simply said he went in to brief the President.

According to the statement, “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, on May 31, 2023 met with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The meeting which was the EFCC Chairman’s first official engagement with President Tinubu since he assumed office, afforded the anti-graft czar the opportunity to brief the president on the state of the fight against corruption, including his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia, in a bid to strengthen international partnerships to address the complex challenges posed by corruption.”