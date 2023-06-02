Despite Being My Friend, Amosun Dragged Me To EFCC – Gbenga Daniel

A former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel has opened up on how God delivered him when his successor, Ibikunle Amosun dragged him to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daniel explained that Amosun dragged him to EFCC despite being his friend.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, the Ogun-East Senator-elect, however, noted that he has decided to sheath his sword, adding that he is at a stage in his life where he does not entertain wars.

Daniel said: “Amosun has long been my friend. He was one of the people who actually harassed me when I was out of government. Amosun took me to EFCC but God delivered me.

“But, at a stage in your life, you sit down and begin to ask: what is it all about? I then came to the conclusion that there is no need for these wars.”

Asked about having issues with the current state governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Senator-elect said: “I’ve resolved issues with everybody. There are no personal issues.”

The Senator-elect was Ogun State governor from 2003 to 2011, while Amosun succeeded him in 2011.