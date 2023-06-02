DcYoungFly Longtime Partner, Jacky Oh Is Dead

DCYoungFly’s longtime partner, MsJackyOh has reportedly passed away at the age of 32.

MsJackyOh, an actress, model and comedian, had reportedly gone for a Mommy Makeover with Dr Zach in Miami and had died from heart failure.

A source confirmed to TMZ that the MTV “Wild ‘N’ Out” star, whose full name is Jacklyn Smith, died after the Mommy Makeover surgery in Miami.

The mom-of-three leaves behind children Nova, Nala and Prince, as well as her partner and fellow “Wild ‘N’ Out” performer DC Young Fly.

TMZ reported that the TV personality, born John Whitfield, was filming new episodes of the sketch comedy series when he learned that the mother of his children had died.

Smith, who boasts more than 900,000 followers on Instagram, posted a sweet clip of her young children asleep on social media just last week.

Now, fans are showering her comments section with condolences and prayers.

“I’m so sorry,” wrote one fan. “You will be missed you touched more people than you ever thought.”

“Man this breaks my heart Omg,” commented another.