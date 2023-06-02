Buhari’s Ex-Aide Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Akume As SGF, Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff

The Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the first set of appointments made by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the President approved the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He also approved the appointments of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The new appointments, which were made in a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), were contained in a statement on Friday by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad in a post via his Twitter account congratulated Gbajabiamila, Akume, and Hadejia on their new appointments.

He wrote: “Congratulations to our brand new Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”