APC Governors Declare Position On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared support for the fuel subsidy removal initiative being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Governors on Friday, under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) called on Nigerians to rally behind the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues after their meeting with President Tinubu, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma who is the PGF Chairman, however, raised concerns about the sudden increase in the price of petrol after Tinubu’s inaugural speech on Monday.

He observed that the marketers were still selling old stock but at a new price and they are the ones responsible for the scarcity and price increase.

According to Uzodinma, the decision to do away with fuel subsidy was approved by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, under the National Economic Council led by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when they realized that it was no longer possible to fund subsidy.

The Governor however expressed optimism that the situation will become more bearable when market forces come into play and Dangote’s refinery comes on stream by June.

